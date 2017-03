LENOIR CITY (WATE) – The Lenoir City Fire Department is battling an apartment fire on highway 11 near the downtown portion of the city according to the Lenoir City Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO says Broadway street in Lenoir City is blocked from G Street to E Street as crews are fighting the fire.

No details on how the fire began or if any injuries have occurred have been released.

