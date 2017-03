KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash on the ramp from Western Ave to I-275 North.

KPD tweeted out that the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and travelers should expect small delays in the area.

A WATE 6 On Your Side crew was on the scene and reported seeing a rescue crew using a chainsaw to free the driver of the vehicle.

More details on this story will be released as they come out.