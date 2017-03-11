Ijams Nature Center seeing effects of cold snap

KNOXVILLE (WATE)-Some outdoor activities are not able to withstand the chilly weather coming with this weekend’s cold snap.

The weather is affecting a couple of activities at Ijams Nature Center.

“The only event we have canceled this weekend was the Urban Wilderness walk,” said Louise Conrad with Ijams.

“Each month we have a program where you walk a section of the urban wilderness and we thought the weather was too iffy and too cold people would not come out for that.”

Other outdoor activities, like the park’s zipline attraction, Navitat, were not cancelled but suffered.

“This is their opening weekend of walk-ins, said Conrad.

“Up until now since Christmas you’ve had to make an appointment, but this was their first weekend of people being able to walk in and do it. Of course not too many people have been wanting to go up into the trees in this kind of weather.”

Conrad says there are some perks to hiking the trails while it’s chilly.

“Sometimes you get to see animals that you don’t normally get to see,” said Conrad.

“Sometimes you’ll walk around a corner and see owls which you might not ordinarily see on a normal day. Particularly when it’s overcast and cold like this you’re more inclined to see the barn owls or the screech owls.”