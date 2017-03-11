Hospital association says Tennesseans could lose insurance

Associated Press Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Hospital Association has come out against a new congressional health care proposal that would repeal and replace the Obama health care law, saying Tennesseans could lose health coverage if the measure passes into law.

The organization’s president and CEO, Craig Becker, said in statement Friday that a significant number of the roughly 230,000 Tennesseans currently covered by the program could lose their coverage because the new plan cuts federal subsidies to help people pay for insurance.

The hospital association acknowledged real challenges with the law as it is now. However, Becker said the new measure proposed by House Republicans could drive up the costs of uncompensated care.

The hospital association says Tennessee hospitals provide nearly $2 billion annually in services to the uninsured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s