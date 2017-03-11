Christian Coleman wins big at NCAA Track and Field Championships

College Station, TX (WATE) – Junior Vol Christian Coleman had an impressive showing today at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Coleman made history as the first man to sweep the 60-meter and 200-meter races since VFL Justin Gatlin.

In the 60-meter, Coleman finished with a time of 6:45 which tied the collegiate record.

He then ran the 200-meter and came away with the second-fastest collegiate time in history.

Two other Vols competed in the finals today. Stamatia Scarvelis finished 10th in the weight throw and Darryl Sullivan tied for 12th in the high jump.

