All Children’s Hospital patients, construction workers break it down during Friday dance parties

WFLA Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – On most days, the patients receiving treatment at All Children’s Hospital are bummed out and ready to go home. But, every Friday, they smile and dance.

The dance party comes equipped with a street DJ spinning the tunes and cheerleading construction worker dance partners busting a move.

“The construction workers were dancing with us and they cut time from their working hours to come and dance with us,” said Chabdieliz Gonzalez.

“I like the persons that had the signs, because they were dancing.  Like, very funny,” said Izzy Davis.  “And I was laughing while I was dancing!”

It’s a good feeling that’s spread through some of the hospital’s youngest patients, putting smiles on the faces of many.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s