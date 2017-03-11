All Children’s Hospital patients, construction workers break it down during Friday dance parties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – On most days, the patients receiving treatment at All Children’s Hospital are bummed out and ready to go home. But, every Friday, they smile and dance.

The dance party comes equipped with a street DJ spinning the tunes and cheerleading construction worker dance partners busting a move.

“The construction workers were dancing with us and they cut time from their working hours to come and dance with us,” said Chabdieliz Gonzalez.

“I like the persons that had the signs, because they were dancing. Like, very funny,” said Izzy Davis. “And I was laughing while I was dancing!”

It’s a good feeling that’s spread through some of the hospital’s youngest patients, putting smiles on the faces of many.