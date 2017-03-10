West Knoxville bar Back Door Tavern reopening with help from the community

Related Coverage Knoxville’s Back Door Tavern closes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A popular dive bar in Bearden is reopening its doors after closing them just a few weeks ago. Back Door Tavern closed its doors after financial problems. Taps here have been pouring beer for more than 30 years.

“Kind of a come as you are bar,” said Curtis Glover, a patron.

You’ll find a young and old crowd at the bar here. Glover said this place is so much more than just a dive bar.

“It’s got a lot of character to it. Just a comfortable place to come to with friends,” he said.

He and other devoted fans were shocked to hear it was closing for financial reasons.

“It was sudden and some of us were really not ready to let it go yet,” said Cara May, a patron.

For May and others, Back Door Tavern is a landmark. Therefore, many felt it was necessary to pitch-in to keep the doors unlocked and the beer and jokes flowing.

“I was not surprised that the passionate folks who were coming here were stepping up,” she said.

What did surprise her was how quickly the help came. She said it was two hours from when the bar asked for help to when they hit their goal.

“You don’t see that a lot in businesses and that just goes to show you the connections people have made here,” said Glover.

They are all thankful to the loyal patrons allowing the business to re-open. It plans to have a grand re-opening party Friday. Back Door Tavern will also now be accepting credits cards after only taking cash for years.