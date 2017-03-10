The Track employee in Pigeon Forge goes above and beyond for kids

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – If you’ve taken the kids to The Track in Pigeon Forge, there’s no doubt you’ve crossed paths with Cecil Ollar. A mom nominated him for WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes and thanked him for making their visit to the track a memorable one, just by spending a little extra time with each child.

Kids from near and far know Ollar’s smiling face. He’s the man in the yellow shirt who takes time to make sure each child has a great experience at the landmark amusement park known as The Track in Pigeon Forge. Children respond to Ollar and parents appreciate him.

“He was chatting up Cecil and playing games with him while he was on the ride, and he just had a lot of fun,” said Katrina Thompson from Logan, West Virginia.

Always making sure kids feel safe and secure on the rides is Ollar’s number one goal, whether it’s the youngest kids on the smallest rides or older ones who can’t wait to drive the go-karts.

Ollar is retired from the grocery business and has been a part of the Track’s team for the past 11 years. He can’t imagine doing anything else.

“I love it. I enjoy children, I love dealing with the public and they’re a blessing to me. They really are,” Ollar said.

Cecil, whether it’s a sunny day or rainy day, his spirits are always the same and he’s what I call an authentic individual. Everything about him is real and what he’s portraying is not an act. It’s not a show. It’s really how he feels,” said The Track CEO Kye Strance.

Ollar says kids of all ages are welcome. He’s been known to take a spin or two on the carousel.with those of us who’ve outgrown our favorite childhood rides. His job..is to make sure everyone has a “swinging good time” during their visit to The Track.