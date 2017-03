KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Harlem Globe Trotters dropped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to shoot some hoops with the crew, and tell us about their upcoming event at Thompson Boling Arena.

It’s happening March 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through ticket master.

The full tour schedule is posted on The Harlem Globe Trotters official website. Where you can also see the full roster and a bio for each player.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $76 depending on seating.