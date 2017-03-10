TBI: Most Wanted man accused of child rape arrested in Louisiana

WKRN Published:
(Photo: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hamilton County man added to the Top 10 Most Wanted list for child rape several days ago was arrested in Louisiana.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Michael Gervais is currently being held without bond as a fugitive of justice, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

According to a press release, Gervais was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of attempted child neglect and one count of rape of a child.

He was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list earlier this week on Tuesday and located by the U.S. Marshals on Thursday in southern Louisiana.

Gervias was reportedly taken into custody without incident with the help of local law enforcement officers.

An updated booking photo was not immediately given out.

