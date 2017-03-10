NEW YORK (WATE) – Staples announced they are closing 70 stores in North America.

The announcement came after the office supply retailer’s weak quarterly results. Staples reported a $548 million loss and a 3 percent drop in sales in the fiscal quarter that ended in January.

There is a Staples located near N Cedar Bluff Road and Kingston Pike, but it is too soon to tell if that store will be impacted. The company has not released a list of stores they are closing.

The company closed 13 stores during the fourth quarter of 2016 and 48 stores in 2016 in North America. At the end of 2016, Staples ended the year with 1,255 stores in the United States and 304 stores in Canada.

“Our fourth quarter results were right in-line with our expectations, and I’m increasingly confident that we have the right plan and the right team to transform Staples and get back to sustainable sales and earnings growth,” said Shira Goodman, Staples’ Chief Executive Officer. “I am particularly proud of our ability to grow our delivery business by continuing to enhance our offering and satisfy our business customers.”

Closures at Staples come on the heels of Radio Shack’s announcement that they are filing for bankruptcy for the second time in two years. The Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer filed its petition in bankruptcy court in Delaware on Wednesday. The company says it’s closing about 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.

Sears Holdings, which also owns Kmart stores, is also struggling. The retailer reported a $607 million loss in the fourth quarter as sales fell 10.3 percent.

Kmart stores in Oak Ridge, North Knoxville, Maryville, Athens, Sweetwater, Cleveland, Clarksville and Memphis in 2016. The Morristown Kmart will close at the end of March, along with 150 other Kmart and Sears stores, according to Sears Holdings.

Maryville-based Ruby Tuesday also struggled in their earnings report. The restaurant reported a $214.7 million decline in revenue, which included the reduction of 109 company-owned restaurants.

Lane Cardwell, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the results of our fiscal second quarter were disappointing, I am excited about the strategic changes and the new product rollouts that began with the introduction of our Fresh New Menu in November and will continue in January with the national launch of our Fresh New Garden Bar.”