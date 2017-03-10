NASA astronaut tells Knoxville women, girls to shoot for the stars

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With two missions to outer space under her belt, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has had the chance to live and work amongst the stars for a total of almost a year.

Williams shared her love for space and desire to see more girls and women jump into science, technology, engineering and math-related jobs while in Knoxville to speak at Accenture’s International Women’s Day Event. Space travel is something many kids dream of, but few will get the chance to do what Williams has done – twice.

“Space is awesome! I would encourage anybody who wants to go, to go,” said Williams. “I wish we all had the opportunity to take a look at our home planet from that vantage point. It’s pretty spectacular.”

When it comes to girls and women, Williams said she likes to remind people that if you have limits about what you think you can and can’t do, 90 percent of the time it is in your head.

“I was a helicopter pilot, I flew to the Space Station on a space shuttle and also on a Soyuz Russian space craft and I mention to them, ‘hey you know a helicopter doesn’t know if you’re a girl or a boy, that space suit doesn’t know if you’re a man or a woman.’”

While encouraging women to step into these rolls, she admits her journey to space wasn’t an intentional one — at first.

“No! Never, never. You know my dad came here from India as a doctor and my mom never went to college. We had animals growing up and I wanted to be a veterinarian. And I actually stumbled into going to the Naval Academy and going into the Navy looking for schools,” said Williams.

She went on to become a navy pilot. Her next stop was NASA.

“I think a lesson that I didn’t appreciate when I was younger and sort of beat myself up a little bit about not doing well. I think there are opportunities out there you just have to figure it out. I think there are young ladies out there that who are going to change the world,” said Williams.

In fact, she raves about the recent acclaimed movie, Hidden Figures, for highlighting the roles women play at the space agency.

“Oh the movie Hidden Figures is awesome and I think one of the really cool things about the movie highlights is you need the right person for the job. If the job needs to get done you find a person who has the skills [and] they get the job done,” said Williams. “It doesn’t really matter what people look like. If they’re men or women, black or white, whatever ethnic background you have, if you’ve got the skill set then you’re the right person for the job.”

Next up, Williams says she’s working on test flights for commercial space travel.

