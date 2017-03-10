Medic celebrates ‘Pi Day’ with free pies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Medic Regional Blood Center says they’re making the most of “Pi Day” by offering free pies for an entire week, and that includes pizza pies.

Pi Day is officially on March 14, but the event will kick off Monday, March 13 and run through March 17.

Medic is teaming up with local businesses to offer the treats including Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

If you would like to participate in the event here is the full schedule of donation locations you can visit:

Monday, March 13th

– MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center – 1601 Ailor Avenue, 8am-6:30pm

– MEDIC Farragut Donor Center – 11000 Kingston Pike, 7am-6:30pm

– Papa Murphy’s Newport (102 Newport Town Centre) 12pm – 7pm

– Papa Murphy’s Jefferson City (644 East Broadway Blvd) 12pm – 7pm

– Papa Murphy’s Fountain City (5214 N. Broadway) 12pm – 7pm

– Rockwood Public Library (117 N Front Steet) 11am-4pm

Tuesday, March 14th

– Papa Murphy’s Cedar Bluff (9205 Middlebrook Pike) 12pm – 7pm

Wednesday, March 15th

– Papa Murphy’s Farragut (133 Brooklawn St) 11am – 6pm

– Papa Murphy’s South Knoxville (4409 Chapman Hwy) 11am – 6pm

– Papa Murphy’s Maryville (2602 US Hwy 411 South/129) 12pm – 7pm

– Papa Murphy’s Morristown (2222 West Andrew Johnson Hwy) 12pm – 7pm

Friday, March 17th

– Papa Murphy’s Seymour (11516 Chapman Hwy) 12pm – 7pm

In addition to free pies, all donors will also receive a MEDIC t-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.

Those who have questions about whether or not they can donate, can visit medicblood.org/eligibility or call (865) 524-3074.