Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge on child rape charges

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
James Alonso (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested Friday afternoon after being indicted on multiple charges of child rape and aggravated sexual battery.

James Alonso, 33, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. in Oak Ridge by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The indictments came after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crisis Unit.

Alonso is being held on $50,000 bond.

The KCSO Family Crisis Unit investigates cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, animal abuse, and cyber investigations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s