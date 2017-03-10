Knoxville man arrested in Oak Ridge on child rape charges

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested Friday afternoon after being indicted on multiple charges of child rape and aggravated sexual battery.

James Alonso, 33, was taken into custody just before 3 p.m. in Oak Ridge by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The indictments came after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crisis Unit.

Alonso is being held on $50,000 bond.

The KCSO Family Crisis Unit investigates cases involving domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, animal abuse, and cyber investigations.