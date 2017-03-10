Ken Sparks inducted into FCA Hall of Champions

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Retired Carson-Newman head football Coach Ken Sparks received a huge honor.

Sparks was inducted into the “Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Fame” at Music Row Resort in Pigeon Forge Friday. He joins an impressive coaching fraternity including Bobby Bowden, Tony Dungy, Tom Landry, Tom Osborne and Roger Staubach.

The legendary coach was unable to come to the induction ceremony due to his health. His son accepted the award on his behalf.

He was diagnosed with cancer on June 30, 2012. Sparks credits his faith with bringing him to Carson-Newman in 1980 and says his faith will see him through his latest challenge.

At age 19, Sparks began coaching as a freshman at the University of Tennessee, when he felt the Lord calling him to coach a midget league football team. He went on to coach football at Farragut High School and then served as the head football coach at Carson-Newman for 37 years.