Former Knoxville police officer sentenced to 12 years in drug case

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Joshua Herst

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A former Knoxville Police Department officer was sentenced in a prescription drug conspiracy case.

Friday, Joshua Hurst was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to 32 counts including conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver Oxycodone, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of oxymorphone with intent to sell, as well as official misconduct. His first three years must be served at 100 percent of the time. He was also ordered to pay $8,000 in fines.

The Knoxville Police Department announced in April 2016 that Hurst had resigned after news of the arrest surfaced. He entered a plea deal in February 2017.

Investigators said last year the drug operation focused on selling oxycodone and oxymorphone and stretched across Knox County and into Middle Tennessee. Some of the transactions happened in a drug-free school zone.

Related coverage:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s