Former Knoxville police officer sentenced to 12 years in drug case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A former Knoxville Police Department officer was sentenced in a prescription drug conspiracy case.

Friday, Joshua Hurst was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to 32 counts including conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver Oxycodone, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of oxymorphone with intent to sell, as well as official misconduct. His first three years must be served at 100 percent of the time. He was also ordered to pay $8,000 in fines.

The Knoxville Police Department announced in April 2016 that Hurst had resigned after news of the arrest surfaced. He entered a plea deal in February 2017.

Investigators said last year the drug operation focused on selling oxycodone and oxymorphone and stretched across Knox County and into Middle Tennessee. Some of the transactions happened in a drug-free school zone.

