Dogwood trees expected to survive; festival to go on, despite cold weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With snow in the forecast for a weekend in March, spring thoughts are going by the wayside. However, what shouldn’t be affected is the Dogwood Arts Festival.

The dogwood trees aren’t in full bloom yet and are only beginning to bud, which Vicki Williams-Baumgartner, program manager for Dogwood Arts, says is a good sign.

“The trees right now are still in really tight bloom.” said Williams-Baumgartner.

If the trees were already blooming, long freezes would turn the buds brown. For now, this isn’t in the forecast. Overnight freezing shouldn’t be enough to damage any future blossoms on the dogwood trees.

“Personally, I think we’re okay going through at this time with the weather coming in. It’s just avoiding another similar incident happening once the Dogwoods start their budding and blooming.” said Tim Archer, a homeowner in the Island Home Trail.

Tim and Candace Archer pride themselves in their garden. Their home itself over 100 years old. The home where Candace Archer says she grew up. Now, they say they aren’t worried about there not being blooms for the festival.

“We’re still going to have to wait when the Dogwood’s and the azaleas come out make sure that another one of these doesn’t come in.” said Tim Archer.