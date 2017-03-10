2 tornadoes confirmed in Tennessee after severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far at least two tornadoes are confirmed after Thursday’s severe storms swept through the state.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit southern Tennessee. Its path crossed from Moore County into Franklin County.

The second tornado was classified as EF-0 and touched down in Marshall County near Belfast.

NWS Meteorologist-in-Charge Larry Vannozzi also confirmed to News 2 that the damage in Williamson and DeKalb counties was caused by straight line winds.

Survey teams are still checking out the damage across Bedford County. Details are expected sometime Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, survey teams with NWS said they were checking on the damage after trees were downed, power was knocked out, and dime to quarter-size hail fell across the state.

The power outages were widespread, with NES reporting over 2,500 customers and Duck River Electric Membership Corporation reported more than 6,000 without power at one point.