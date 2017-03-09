Tennessee drops 2nd round SEC Tournament game to Georgia 59-57

NASHVILLE (WATE) – In the end, Tennessee’s late-season woes came back to bite them again. The Vols (16-16, 8-11 SEC) were unable to slip past Georgia Thursday in the SEC Tournament, falling to the Bulldogs 59 to 57.

FINAL: #Vols scrambled toward the end and lose 59-57. — Emily Proud (@emprosports) March 9, 2017

It was their sixth loss in their last eight games, a stretch that saw Tennessee’s tenuous position as an NCAA Tournament team waver on the bubble and finally burst.

The Vols were unable to maintain the momentum of a competitive first half which saw them grab a late lead and carry it into the break 27-26.

Tennessee is all but assured of missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. They’ll likely earn a National Invitational Tournament bid next week.