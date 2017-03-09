Smokies baseball encourages kids to read

Published:

KODAK (WATE) – Baseball season is right around the corner and the Smokies baseball team is rewarding kids who read with some Smokies fun.

WATE 6 On Your Side and the Smokies have partnered to help kids hit a home run by reading. Kids can get a free ticket to a Smokies game by reading four books. Students in Sevier, Knox, Jefferson and Hamblen counties can take part.

Teachers will hand out Slugger Reading Club bookmarks. The ticket is good for one free game on April 14, 21 or May 5. First pitch is at 7 p.m. on those days and tickets must be reserved in advance.

 

