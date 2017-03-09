Proposed Knox County behavioral health center a step closer to reality

Related Coverage Knoxville community concerned over proposed safety center

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Thursday night to the proposed location for the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, commonly known as the safety center.

The location is a former church at 3343 Dewine Road, a former church adjacent to the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The MPC agreed to recommend that Knoxville City Council approve the location, on the condition that the main entrance be moved to Ball Camp Pike, moving the center further away from homes in the area.

The recommendation is also pending approval from the city’s engineering department.

Project planners and city leaders said people would receive care for three days. The center would be able to help 24 people at a time.

Community members gathered at a meeting last week to discuss the proposed center, many of whom disapproved.