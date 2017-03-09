PHOTOS: Deputies ask for help to find Seymour home invasion suspects

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

SEYMOUR (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify four or possibly five suspects and a vehicle involved in a home invasion robbery in Seymour last month.

Deputies say the suspects appear to be two black and two white men. A fifth suspect may have been inside the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a green passenger car. No other details about the robbery have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jimmy Huddleston with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 774-3936.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Seymour home invasion

