Knoxville Fashion Week highlights East Tennessee style

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Fashion Week celebrated East Tennessee and southern designers over the weekend.

Gage Models/Talent Agency founder Jaime Hemsley created Knoxville Fashion Week in 2012. The company later went on to create fashion weeks in Chattanooga and Asheville.

The event gives back to the community by hosting events across East Tennessee: Pigeon Forge and the Knoxville neighborhood’s of Happy Holler and Old City. Also, proceeds of the event benefits Autism Speaks.

The week was filled with five nights showcasing the latest styles in hair, makeup, swimwear, couture and everyday clothing.

Hair & Makeup

Belleza showed multiple hairstyles during fashion week. During the third night of the week, Belleza showed off hairstyles that they called “sexy,” similar to what audiences may see at the Victoria Secret fashion show. Hairstyles were full of volume. The salon partnered with Angel Blanco for the finale.

Salon Azure featured edgy looks that could be worn while enjoying nightlife. War Paint Academy surprised on-lookers with looks that incorporated recyclable material like trash bags.

Hairstyles featured braids and gave off a bohemian feel. Johnson City’s BriAlyse Studios showcased big hair and natural looks. Whitney Adkins was inspired by the TV show Game of Thrones and princesses. Models had flowers and leaves in their hair.

Children’s

Many children’s styles hit the runway with models stealing spectators’ hearts. Styles featured spring styles for Easter, school and more. Child models loved the experience they received from fashion week.

“My favorite thing about fashion week is probably walking down the runway,” said Ava Campbell.

Women’s

Many East Tennessee boutiques showed their latest trends. Fountain City boutique, Hot Southern Mess, showed bohemian and old Hollywood styles. Other Knoxville retailers that showed off looks included, Kristi, The Gilded Gown and more.

Red Cadence‘s designer, Carrie Bilbrey, has created clothes for 10 years. This is the second collection Bilbrey has created for plus-sizes.

“It is very music based. I was a music major and I have a music degree,” said Bilbrey. “You will a lot of musical notes and references in my clothes.”

Xen by Rachele showcased fun and bright swimwear designs. From two-pieces to trunks to one-pieces, there was styles for everyone.

Asheville designer, Wendy Newman, uses her photography as an inspiration for her designs. She is a professional photographer and went to school for fashion design. Many of her designs are inspired by cities that she has visited all over the world.

“I take my pictures, create mandalas or kaleidoscopic images, from the photo and then I put them together on different dresses, skirts and scarves,” said Newman.

Men’s

Menswear featured couture, formal and everyday attire.

Couture designer Carlos Bonola showcased menswear with a rock and roll vibe. The Nashville resident is originally from Mexico. His collection featured velvet, jewel tones and tributes to his Mexican culture.

Knoxville’s Regal Tuxedo sent prom ready looks down the runway. From a red blazer to classic looks, there was many styles for the fashion forward gentleman.

Couture

Designers from Miami, Nashville and East Tennessee showed off their latest couture collections.

Knoxville resident Angel Blanco wowed the crowd with his Hello New York collection. Styles were inspired by the Big Apple.

Giancarlo Gedler, designer of Haus of Gedler, received applause for his 2017 collection. The Venezuelan-born designer is based in Miami. His designs have been worn by E! Entertainment host Giuliana Rancic, telenovela actresses and more.

For Knoxville Fashion Week, Cserri designer Ashley Burks joined forces with Nashville designer Amanda Callis. Clestial features nine monochromatic looks. The edgy and whimsical collection was inspired by a person’s inner magic and power.