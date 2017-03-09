Expired food, dirty kitchen, insects found at Knoxville pancake restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A restaurant known for its pancakes and its lunch menu has the lowest health inspection grade so far this year and one of the lowest reported in the last 12 months.

I.H.O.P., 6504 Merchants Center Boulevard – Grade: 71

While that grade is a passing score, the inspector will be returning for a follow-up to check on the critical violations.

At this I.H.O.P., the inspector found that some date markings on food had expired. Under federal health standards, food held over 24-hours in a refrigerator must have a date mark on it and must be used within 7 days of that date to fight listeria.

Another critical violation was that insects were found in the kitchen. Fruit flies were seen buzzing around by the health inspector.

Lots of things were dirty in the kitchen at this Merchants Drive IHOP. The inspector writes that food debris was on the floor and in a hand sink where employees are supposed to wash their hands.

The report also says the microwave was dirty and standing water was on the kitchen floor. Under the rules, the water should have been wiped up immediately.

The inspector also writes that dinner plates that were put away as being clean were dirty. Mushrooms in the refrigerator were at 48 degrees, but 41 degrees and below is the safe temperature to kill bacteria growth.

The inspector observed an employee forgetting to wash his hands before returning to work and preparing food and when the men’s bathroom was checked, it was dirty,

The Merchants Drive IHOP will be re-inspected soon.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

No re-inspections will be necessary at the top scoring restaurants this week.

Top Scores of the Week:

Bull Feathers Sports Cafe, 10535 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Kasumi & Thai Cafe, 743 Campbell Station Road – Grade: 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4829 N. Broadway – Grade: 100

Subway, 7333 Tazewell Pike – Grade: 100

Awaken Coffee, 125 W. Jackson – Grade: 99

Captain D’s, 812 Merchants Drive – Grade: 99

Panda’s Chinese Restaurant, 4424 Western Avenue – Grade: 99

McDonald’s, 7134 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 98

Bojangle’s, 7505 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 98

Shoney’s, 4020 Rutledge Pike – Grade: 98

Shoney’s, 4020 Rutledge Pike – Grade:97

Subway, 3105 Alcoa Highway – Grade: 97

Dunkin’ Donuts, 9411 Northshore Drive – Grade: 97

If you notice a health problem at a restaurant, let the manager know. However, if nothing is done contact the health department in the county where you live.