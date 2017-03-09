East Tennessee snow chances likely this weekend



Thursday Afternoon Update:

Major changes are on the way to East Tennessee with much colder air returning to the area Friday and sticking around through much of next week. We see another shot at winter weather arriving Saturday late afternoon/evening that will likely bring scattered snow showers across much of our area.

What we know:

Cold air arrives Saturday morning

We’re expecting a snow/mix Saturday evening through Sunday morning

Some snow melts Sunday afternoon

The confidence is medium to high that the timing will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning, but one of the big question marks is if the precipitation starts as rain and transitions to snow or if it is ALL snow. Ground temperatures are also a big concern as it has been quite warm the past few days, and that could hinder snowfall totals.

As of now, it appears as though the heavier bands of snow will be overnight Saturday into early hours of Sunday morning, which may be beneficial due to the lack of traffic volume during this time. Most of the snow showers should end by mid to late morning depending on where you live because the storm system will be clearing west to east. However, Sunday church services could be affected if roads are untreated or not cleared in time.

It is still a little too soon to give estimated snowfall totals due to this system still being a few days away and the slightest adjustments/changes in the forecast will impact who sees what. With that said, some areas could receive several inches of snow with higher amounts in the Smokies.

The higher snowfall totals will most likely be on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. In addition, snow/ice accumulation could be possible on any untreated roadways and could cause travel issues.

Regardless of how much snow accumulates, some sunshine and above freezing temperatures will return by the early afternoon Sunday. This should aid the melting process and hopefully let many roads be treated.

The confidence is rather high that this will be a short-lived snow event. Keep in mind that any roads that are not treated or exposed to sunshine could refreeze overnight Sunday and into Monday. However, the freezing temperatures Monday morning will not last long and we will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the afternoon which will melt the any and all snow/ice leftover.

There will be another chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday night, but this event won’t have nearly as many impacts as the weekend storm system.