Downtown Knoxville Boat Show highlights outdoor lifestyle

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show kicks is this weekend.

The four day boat show will be at the Knoxville Convention Center. Attendees can see the latest boats and sporting accessories.

“The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is an exciting event for boat enthusiasts, and ORNL Federal Credit Union is honored to be a part of the annual tradition this year,” said Tom Wright, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to make the boat buying experience simple and memorable for everyone. Stop by to see us on-site for more information about financing your dream boat!”

There will be many vendors and dealers at the show including:Yamaha Boats, Kawasaki, Sun Catcher, Davis Marine Insurance, Aqua Assets, Boat Alarms and more.

The show is from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $9 for adults and free for children 10-years-old and under. The show only accepts cash payment for tickets at the door.

For more information and times, visit the show’s website.