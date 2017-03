SEYMOUR (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from the Seymour area.

Deputies say Brice Justus left home on Thursday and has not been seen since. She may be wearing a teal jacket and carrying a pink and gray bag. She may be in the company of a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 428-1899.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.