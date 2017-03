KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Calling all artists! The Knox County Stormwater Management is hosting a competition.

Artists can submit ideas for murals to be painted on select Knox County Public Library storm drains.

Organizers hope the competition will help the community understand the connection between storm drains and waterways. There will be 10 storm drains to paint: five at Karns Library and five at Bearden Library.

The contest is from March 13 to May 1. Applications are available online.