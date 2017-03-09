3 Maryville men charged with beating, robbing man on Foothills Parkway

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Three Maryville men have been arrested and charged with beating and robbing a man on the Foothills Parkway inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A fourth man has been arrested but not yet charged.

Christopher Wade Carter, 34; Tony Travis Carter, 34; and Jeremiah Andrew Stansbury, 37; are each charged with especially aggravated robbery and each is being held on $75,000 bond.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are working together on the investigation. Officers with both agencies were called to the Foothills Parkway Monday night for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man sitting in the middle of the roadway wearing only his underwear. He also had cuts and lacerations to his body and face.

The man said he was in a vehicle with four other men Monday afternoon when the driver pulled over and beat him, removed his clothing and wallet and took his cell phone. He said the men shoved him down an embankment and left him there.

The victim said it took several hours to climb up the embankment and he lost consciousness several times. He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He was later released.

Additional charges may be forthcoming against all four men.