Weekly climbs to fifth on NCAA Division I all-time wins list

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee co-head coach Ralph Weekly has moved into the top five for all-time wins in NCAA Division I softball.

Weekly, who has now totaled 1,274 wins, passed current DePaul head coach Eugene Lenti for fifth all-time.

“It just means that I’ve had a lot of good players,” said Weekly. “I know everybody says that but that’s the truth. It means I’ve been at it a long time but I’m happy and I’m proud and I’m proud of the players that helped me achieve that milestone.”

A head coach at Tennessee since 2002, Weekly is well ahead of the pack for wins in the SEC. The closest coach is Texas A&M’s Jo Evans, who trails Weekly by 154 all-time wins. Weekly doesn’t seem to have any plans of slowing down.

“I hope I get at least a couple hundred more before I retire,” said Weekly.

No. 15 Tennessee (19-2) opens SEC play at home on Friday against South Carolina at 6 p.m. ET.