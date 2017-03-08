UT launches business startup support program

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Research Foundation and Three Roots Capital teamed up for a program to provide UT-affiliated startups with business development support and mentoring.

UTRF Checkerboard Portfolio emphasizes access to capital. UTRF and 3Roots identify compelling technology startups and works with them to develop an individualized support team. Participating companies will also have access to an advisory and mentor team with which the startups will meet monthly to discuss advice, resources and challenges.

“Getting companies to the stage where investors want to invest in their product or service is crucial for developing a foundation for future growth and success,” says UTRF Vice President Stacey Patterson. “Through the Checkerboard Portfolio, we can give entrepreneurs the tools they need to raise outside capital, develop customer relationships, and above all, craft the best story they can use to sell their product or service to investors.”