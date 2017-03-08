Tickets go on sale for Tennessee Smokies 2017 season

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Tickets for the Tennessee Smokies 2017 regular season go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Fans can buy tickets online or by calling 865-286-2300.

There are discounted mini plans and season tickets available. Also, the team has corporate and group outing options.

The team’s promotional schedule will be announced soon and will feature nightly events during the season.

The Smokies will play the Mississippi Braves on April 12 for the first home game.

