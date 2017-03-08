Thousands of bees swarm downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department is warning residents about a swarm of thousands of bees in downtown Greeneville.

Police say the bees were near the federal courthouse, 220 W. Depot Street, around 2 p.m. Officers said they were calling in a beekeeper to help.

Attention Downtown…. At 2:00 pm a swarm of thousands of bee's are near the Fed Courthouse. We are trying to get a beekeeper to help out. — Greeneville Police (@GreenevillePD) March 8, 2017

Residents are being advised to avoid the area if possible. No other details have been released. WGRV Radio Greeneville provided photos of the bee swarm to WATE 6 On Your Side.

