Thousands of bees swarm downtown Greeneville

Bees swarm downtown Greeneville. (Source: WGRV)

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department is warning residents about a swarm of thousands of bees in downtown Greeneville.

Police say the bees were near the federal courthouse, 220 W. Depot Street, around 2 p.m. Officers said they were calling in a beekeeper to help.

Residents are being advised to avoid the area if possible. No other details have been released. WGRV Radio Greeneville provided photos of the bee swarm to WATE 6 On Your Side.

