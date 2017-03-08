One person dies after single vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Pellissippi Parkway, Wednesday night.

According to the initial investigation, a white van was traveling northbound on Pellissippi Parkway just before 6:00 p.m. when it crossed over the median into the southbound lane and struck trees on the side of the road.

The driver’s body will be transported to the Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Drugs, speed, and alcohol are not thought to be factors. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. More details will be released as they develop.