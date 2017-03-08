Missing 12-year-old Oak Ridge boy found safe

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

Update: The boy was found safe around 6:45 p.m.

____

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen in the area of E. Tennessee Avenue. He is described as a while male with red hair. He was last seen on a maroon and black bicycle.

No other information is available. WATE 6 On Your Side is working on obtaining a photo and more information on the child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Oak Ridge police at 865-425-4399.

