Missing 12-year-old Oak Ridge boy found safe

Update: The boy was found safe around 6:45 p.m.

____

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen in the area of E. Tennessee Avenue. He is described as a while male with red hair. He was last seen on a maroon and black bicycle.

No other information is available. WATE 6 On Your Side is working on obtaining a photo and more information on the child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Oak Ridge police at 865-425-4399.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.