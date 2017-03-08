Oak Ridge PD badge gives honor to Manhattan Project

Published:
(Photo: Oak Ridge Police Department)

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is honoring the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project.

A new badge symbolizes the department’s help with the project site. They were available for officers to purchase.

Oak Ridge Reservation, formerly known as the Clinton Engineer Works, was the home to the administrative and military headquarters for the project, according to the National Park Service. It was established in the 1940s.

SymbolArts help create the antique bronze and black enamel badge. The design features the symbol of the Manhattan Project. The officer’s rank will be at the top rocker panel and the bottom panel displays the officer’s three-digit radio number or an “operator number.” The operator number gives honor to how officers identified themselves on the radio during the time of the project.

