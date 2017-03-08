Knoxville police takes part in Austin-East black history production



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department took the stage with students from Austin-East High School Wednesday night.

Officers took part in a black history month production with students. Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said the performance was much more than just showing off dance moves.

“It’s really about engaging the youth and that’s really been the focus is positive engagement, interaction with our community and our officers have had an absolute blast,” said Chief Rausch. “The kids have had a blast just getting in there and teaching us moves that you probably wouldn’t see most of do.”

Dances included a routine with the entire crew. Chief Rausch also had a solo.

“Just the pre-worked out that we do before we start dancing. It brings you to sweat and tears,” said Rausch, admitting the routines are harder than they look.

A few weeks ago, officers took students out on patrol to let them see the challenges law enforcement officers face. The program was called “Straight Talk,” but with the black history production Officer Rausch said roles are reversed.

“Really what we did is put our shoes off and put them on them, “said Rausch talking about the Straight Talk program. “What we’re doing tonight is we’re taking their shoes and we’re putting them on us and we’re going to have a little bit of fun showing off what they have taught us.”

Rausch said the key is to have fun and let students get to know officers as more than just a uniform and a position.

