Knoxville participates in ‘A Day Without Women’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dozens of women gathered in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday to celebrate International Women’s Day, a time to highlight women’s contributions to society and call for equal rights.

“We still don’t have the equal rights that the men do,” Neranza Blount said. “The men say, ‘Well, when’s men’s day?’ And I say every day.”

Organizers encouraged women to take off work and refrain from spending money to highlight the importance of women in society, but some women said it’s not that easy.

“A lot of women don’t have that option to take off work,” Robin Bruce said. “Their work won’t let them or if they do, they lose money or hours, stuff like that.”

Women of all ages gathered in Market Square, reciting poetry of famous women, writing down names of inspirational women and wearing red to show their solidarity with women around the world.

“We’re mothers, we’re CEOs, we’re bankers, we’re teachers and we want to celebrate the accomplishments of women and keep pushing forward to furthering our rights and making sure we have a place in society,” Kimberly Peterson with the Women’s March Coalition of East Tennessee said.

Many women attending the Knoxville rally took the day off work and only shopped at female-owned businesses to shine a light on women’s role at the community level.

“The big message is that women are here, we’re important and we’re vital to society,” Peterson said. “I think recently there have been a lot of negative things said about women, a lot of negative press about women and we just want to celebrate women in all aspects of our lives.”

With women hoping the day will raise awareness for equal pay in the work place and encourage others to renew their appreciation for the women in their lives.

“The goal is for women to keep exerting their importance in life,” Blount said. “We are equal. The world cannot turn without us.”

Some women in Knoxville said to have equality, women must work hard.

“What woman doesn’t think she’s just as equal as a man? Vanessa Smith said. “But it’s all about working hard and proving yourself as well in the work place. Yes, it’s great to raise awareness but we have to work hard as well, just as hard as the men.”