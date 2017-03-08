GSMNP to perform prescribed burn in Cades Cove

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

GATLINBURG (WATE) – There will be a prescribed burn in Cades Cove Thursday.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian Piedmont Zone fire management staff will burn 110 acres of fields east of Hyatt Lane.

Prescribed burns happen in the spring and fall to safely restore meadow habitats, according to GSMNP. Staff monitor weather conditions during the operations.

Visitors may see firefighters and equipment in the area and at the exit near Cades Cove Loop Road. There may be brief delays and closures. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in work zones, but to not stop in the roadway.

For more information on operations, visit the park’s website.

