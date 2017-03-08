Gatlinburg police officer indicted following drug investigation

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Two Gatlinburg residents, including a former Gatlinburg Police Department officer, were indicted on drug charges.

A Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging David Goins, 36, with one count of official misconduct, one count of sale and delivery of schedule II drugs in a drug-free zone, and one count of criminal conspiracy. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in April 2016, they began investigating Goins after they received information that he may be involved in illegal drug activity.

Agents received information that Goins was distributing methamphetamine while on duty with the Gatlinburg Police Department. TBI said their investigation revealed that Goins was also alerting other drug traffickers to law enforcement activity in the Gatlinburg area. Goins resigned from the department in July.

In October, TBI and the Drug Task Force agents conducted an undercover operation in which they purchased methamphetamine from Goins and his girlfriend, Savannah Ford, 28, in a public park.

The Grand Jury also returned an indictment charging Ford with sale and delivery of schedule II drugs in a drug-free zone, as well as criminal conspiracy.

Goins was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $50,000 bond Wednesday. Ford was served in the Sevier County Jail, where she was already being held on unrelated charges. Her bond was set at $25,000.