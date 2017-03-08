Feminism on the rise at Merriam-Webster

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Feminism is “the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities,” according to Merriam-Webster.

The dictionary’s staff said feminism is also one of the top five words looked up on their site Wednesday. March 8 marks International Women’s Day. This year, the day comes amid a political environment where protestors are showing up in force to debate women’s issues such as equal pay and reproductive rights.

International Women’s Day’s 2017 campaign is asking women to #BeBoldFor Change and calling on people to help forge a better working world and a more inclusive, gender equal world. They issued this statement on their website:

With more women in the boardroom, greater equality in legislative rights, and an increased critical mass of women’s visibility as impressive role models in every aspect of life, one could think that women have gained true equality. The unfortunate fact is that women are still not paid equally to that of their male counterparts, women still are not present in equal numbers in business or politics, and globally women’s education, health and the violence against them is worse than that of men.

Companies including Avon, BP, PepsiCo and Caterpillar are all International Women’s Day partners, according to the website.

Separately, there are some individuals who planning to take part in a national women’s strike called “A Day Without a Woman” — which has garnered support from the organizers of the Women’s March on Washington — that is scheduled to take place on International Women’s Day.

