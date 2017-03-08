Escaped Kentucky inmate caught in San Antonio

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) – An escaped Kentucky inmate was finally taken into custody after months on the run.

State police said Tuesday that Frederick Bristol was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, last Friday.

Authorities said his capture was a result of information given to authorities after their press release sent out the day before.

Bristol will be extradited to Kentucky on charges of escape in the second degree after facing a charge of failing to ID in Texas.

Kentucky State Police previously said Bristol escaped from the Fulton County jail in August 2016.

Another man has since been charged in the case. Michael Stinson is accused of being complicit in Bristol’s escape and faces one count of escape in the second degree.

Anyone with information on the location of Stinson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1. Trooper Hale may be contacted at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.