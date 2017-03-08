Employee named in theft investigation at Knoxville’s The Standard apartment complex

Related Coverage Northwest Knoxville residents subdue, tie up car burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An employee of The Standard apartment complex on the University of Tennessee campus was arrested Wednesday. He has been named as a suspect in several thefts at the complex.

Sean O’Mary, 41, was arrested Wednesday morning on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. He was also charged with simple possession as he was found to be in possession of narcotics.

O’Mary has been named a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation at the complex. No other information has been released.

O’Mary was previously arrested in January 2015 and accused of several car burglaries in Northwest Knoxville after homeowners subdued him and tied him up with an extension cord.

