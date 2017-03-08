Driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash indicted

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in the Nov.21, 2016 school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears before Judge Lila Statom in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Walker's case was bound over to the grand jury after an hour and a half of testimony from two Chattanooga Police Department officers. (Dan Henry/The Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – The driver involved in a deadly school bus crash last year in Chattanooga was formally indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.

Johnthony Walker was indicted with six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving, according to WTVC-TV.

Police said Walker was speeding when he was driving 37 students home from Woodmore Elementary on November 21. The bus went off the road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree. Six students were killed and the other 31 were injured. Several families have filed civil lawsuits. A judge ruled earlier this week the civil cases will be put on hold for three months while Walker’s criminal case moves forward.

More coverage: Chattanooga School Bus Crash

