Disabled Anderson County woman worried about losing home

ANDERSONVILLE (WATE) – A young disabled woman who was dependent on her mother all her life is facing a huge obstacle. She may lose her home.

Debbie Early has cerebral palsy, a disorder that damaged a part of her brain that controls movement. Her mother took care of her, but two years ago she had a stroke and was unusable to use her left arm and then was diagnosed with cancer.

When WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Early and her mother in May 2016, they needed help making their mobile home, which they have lived in for nearly 30 years mobile friendly. In July, workmen set out to remodel the Early’s home. They installed a new walk-in tub and old carpeting was torn up so both women could move their wheelchairs more easily.

In January, Early’s mother died, believing her daughter would not have to worry about paying off the mortgage.

“She died in her bedroom and I was holding her hand when she died,” said Early. “Told her I loved her and ‘tell daddy that I love him.’ So, it’s been hard.”

A little more than a year before passing, Early’s mother left her a letter. The handwritten letter dated August 16, 2015, is not a legal will, but it does say she has insurance to pay off her mortgage through Citi Financial if something should happen to her. Close to $6,000 is owed on the mortgage.

Early said her mother called the insurance company a few months before she passed and they assured her she still had the life insurance. However, when Early called the insurance company and was told there was no insurance

Now Early is worried she’ll be forced out of the home she has lived in for 30 years. She makes $903 dollars a month and the mortgage is $522 per month. Early said her mother did have a $10,000 life insurance policy, but much of that money went toward funeral expenses and outstanding debts. A little more than a thousand dollars is left. After discovering the hard truth, Early contacted Citi Financial.

“I said Momma was under the belief, she even called somebody before she died, and you all told her there was insurance on it,” said Early. “He said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know who told you that, but there is no insurance on it.'”

Early is hopeful Citi Financial in South Carolina can somehow work with her.