KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial for a former Knox County deputy charged with child rape.

Dennis Mills was arrested in 2014. At the time, he was a lieutenant with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told her mother Mills had been forcing her to have sex with him for more than a year. She continued her testimony on the stand Wednesday, with the state presenting their evidence.

Jury selection in the case began Monday.