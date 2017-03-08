Car submerged in Anderson County lake; crews search for possible passengers

CLINTON (WATE) – Rescue crews were out Wednesday night searching for possible passengers after a car ended up submerged in an Anderson County lake.

The Anderson County Rescue Squad says a vehicle was traveling along New Henderson Road and ended up in the lake near Bull Run Park. Captain Terry Allen says a man was already out of his car when rescue crews arrived, but the driver was disoriented and couldn’t tell first responders if anyone else was in the vehicle.

Divers have been searching for possible passengers and the vehicle itself, which is now submerged into the water.

No other information is immediately available.

