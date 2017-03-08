AT&T wireless customers unable to call 911

WATE/WKRN staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE/WKRN) – AT&T reports an outage affecting wireless customers’ ability to call 911 throughout the state of Tennessee and possibly nationwide.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says you need to use another carrier or a landline for emergency calls. It’s reported that callers using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.

The wireless carrier said in a statement to WKRN that: “We are aware of a service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

It’s not clear what cause the outage or when it will be repaired. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tweeted Wednesday night that they are investigating.

If you have no other option other than AT&T, you may call the following numbers:

  • Knox County: (865) 215-4010
  • Blount County: (865) 983-3620
  • Sevier County: (865) 428-5542 ext. 113
  • Loudon County: (865) 458-9081
  • Anderson County: (865) 457-2414
  • Monroe County: (423) 442-4357
  • Morgan County: (423) 346-0911, option 5
  • Campbell County: (423) 562-8095
  • Claiborne County: (423) 626-3000
  • Roane County: (865) 354-8045
  • Jefferson County: (865) 475-3482
  • Cocke County: (423) 623-3064
  • Greene County: (423) 798-1800
  • Cumberland County: (931) 484-6176
  • Grainger County: (865) 828-3311
  • McMinn County: (423) 745-5613
  • Scott County: (423) 663-2245
  • Hancock County: (423) 733-2249
  • Hawkins County: (423) 272-7121
  • Union County: (865) 992-9366

 

