AT&T wireless customers unable to call 911

KNOXVILLE (WATE/WKRN) – AT&T reports an outage affecting wireless customers’ ability to call 911 throughout the state of Tennessee and possibly nationwide.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says you need to use another carrier or a landline for emergency calls. It’s reported that callers using AT&T either get a busy signal or the phone just keeps ringing.

The wireless carrier said in a statement to WKRN that: “We are aware of a service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

It’s not clear what cause the outage or when it will be repaired. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tweeted Wednesday night that they are investigating.

We're receiving reports of widespread AT&T 911 call outages. @FCC public safety staff are investigating. I'll post more info once available. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) March 9, 2017

If you have no other option other than AT&T, you may call the following numbers:

Knox County: (865) 215-4010

Blount County: (865) 983-3620

Sevier County: (865) 428-5542 ext. 113

Loudon County: (865) 458-9081

Anderson County: (865) 457-2414

Monroe County: (423) 442-4357

Morgan County: (423) 346-0911, option 5

Campbell County: (423) 562-8095

Claiborne County: (423) 626-3000

Roane County: (865) 354-8045

Jefferson County: (865) 475-3482

Cocke County: (423) 623-3064

Greene County: (423) 798-1800

Cumberland County: (931) 484-6176

Grainger County: (865) 828-3311

McMinn County: (423) 745-5613

Scott County: (423) 663-2245

Hancock County: (423) 733-2249

Hawkins County: (423) 272-7121

Union County: (865) 992-9366