Arrest made in young nurse’s murder at Nashville condo

Related Coverage Police search for killer after woman stabbed inside Nashville condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in the killing of a young nurse inside her Wedgewood-Houston condo last week.

Christopher McLawhorn is now charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in the death of Tiffany Ferguson.

Previous story: Police search for killer after woman stabbed inside Nashville condo

Metro police made the announcement Wednesday night after Ferguson’s mother confirmed the arrest with News 2, saying she’s extremely grateful to both police and everyone who turned in leads to help catch her daughter’s killer.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said McLawhorn was developed as a person of interest after the Feb. 28 death and located early Sunday morning.

McLawhorn, who was found at Third Avenue and Broadway, was reportedly carrying two bottles of liquor and a small amount of weed at the time. He was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession.

Metro police say he denied any knowledge of Ferguson’s murder during an interview.

However, based on evidence and witness statements, detectives believe McLawhorn is responsible for stabbing the 23-year-old nurse multiple times while burglarizing her apartment.

Police say he is considered to be homeless although he did stay with a friend from time to time on 14th Avenue North.