Vol Christian Coleman named South Region Runner of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (UT Sports) – Christian Coleman was tabbed the USTFCCCA South Region Runner of the Year on Monday by the coaches’ association.

Coleman won the award for the second consecutive year. The Atlanta native won the SEC Championship in the 60m with a time of 6.52 while finishing second in the 200m dash with a time of 20.50. The 60m mark set a facility record at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Complex.

He has been one of the standout runners in the nation as he ranks first in the IAAF World rankings during the 2017 season in the 200m and second in the 60m with personal bests of 6.51 (60m) and 20.46 (200m). The 60m mark ranks first in the NCAA this season. It is also the second best time in school history and tied for the 11th best time in collegiate history. Coleman did not lose a 60m race all season as he looks toward into the NCAA Championship meet this weekend.

Coleman has posted a mark of 6.56 or under on five occasions during the season while the rest of the student-athletes in NCAA Division I have posted a mark under that time once. He has not posted a time above 6.54 in an event final all season.

Coleman ranks third in school history in the 200m dash when he set a facility record with his time of 20.46 at the Tiger Paw Invitational, hosted by Clemson. That mark is first in the world during the 2017 season for races on a 200m track and it is the second best collegiate time overall. Coleman has been consistent in the 200m as well, posting three of the top 10 marks in the world, he is also the only collegian to run 20.50 or under on more than one occasion, having done so three times.

Coleman has been named SEC Runner of the Week three times and earned the USTFCCCA Runner of the Week once during the season.

Coleman will compete in both the 60m and 200m at the NCAA Championship this coming weekend in College Station, Texas. Coleman will be joined by Mustaqeem Williams (60m), Darryl Sullivan (High Jump), Chelsea Blaase (5000m) and Stamatia Scarvelis (Weight Throw) at the National Championships. The competition begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET with the events being streamed on ESPN3 (online).